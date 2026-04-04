State of Decay 3 Alpha Tests Start in May - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Undead Labs have announced alpha tests for State of Decay 3 will start in May. Registration is now open here.

The alpha tests will feature four-player cooperative play, new base building and resource strategies, and combat.

"If scavenging supplies in the middle of a zombie outbreak sounds fun to you, then grab your ruck, pack some mags, and head over to our website to find more information and register for a chance to be included in the alpha," said Undead labs' Brant Fitzgerald. "If you don’t get contacted for this round, don’t worry, we’ll keep your name on the list and have plenty of other opportunities for you throughout the year."

View the alpha tests announcement video below:

State of Decay 3 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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