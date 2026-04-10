Snack World: Reloaded Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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Level-5 has announced a remake of Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold, called Snack World Reloaded, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enhanced graphics bring the world to life like a beautifully crafted diorama!​ Enjoy refined gameplay and controls, with a brand-new mode planned that will let you step into the role of Chup, the anime’s protagonist!​

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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