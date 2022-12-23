Microsoft and Activision Respond to FTC's Attempt to Block Acquisition - News

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) earlier this month announced it has sued to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard claiming the deal would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming.

Microsoft and Activision have now released their responses to FTC's attempt at blocking the acquisition.

"The acquisition of a single game by the third-place console manufacturer cannot upend a highly competitive industry," reads Microsoft's response. "That is particularly so when the manufacturer has made clear it will not withhold the game.

"The fact that Xbox’s dominant competitor has thus far refused to accept Xbox’s proposal does not justify blocking a transaction that will benefit consumers. Giving consumers high-quality content in more ways and at lower prices is what the antitrust laws are supposed to promote, not prevent."

The FTC in its report to block the deal pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

Microsoft in its response to this stated, "The Complaint’s reference to Microsoft’s recent acquisition of ZeniMax—a set of gaming studios acquired in 2020—has no relevance to the current transaction. After that transaction closed, ZeniMax’s first two new games were made exclusive to PlayStation for one year postlaunch. Xbox anticipates that three future titles [redacted] all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups—will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs.

"But consistent with its historic approach, Xbox has continued to release new updates of existing ZeniMax games such as Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online on both Xbox and PlayStation, because these games are designed to be played together by broad communities of gamers on different platforms. This last set of games is the one most analogous to Call of Duty. So the ZeniMax experience cuts against the idea that Xbox would make that game exclusive.

"And it is not just the ZeniMax games where Xbox has taken this approach; Xbox has also expanded (not contracted) access to Minecraft, a similar multiplayer game with a large existing community of gamers who play together from different platforms, since it was acquired. If there were any remaining doubt, Xbox’s offer to put Call of Duty on other platforms on commercially favorable terms for those platforms should eliminate it.

"Any suggestion that Microsoft’s statements to the European Commission about ZeniMax were misleading is incorrect. Microsoft explicitly said it would honor Sony’s existing exclusivity rights and approach exclusivity for future game titles on a case-by-case basis, which is exactly what it has done.

"The European Commission agrees it was not misled, stating publicly the day after the Complaint that Microsoft did not make any 'commitments' to the European Commission, nor did the European Commission 'rely on any statements made by Microsoft about the future distribution strategy concerning ZeniMax’s games.' Instead, the European Commission cleared the transaction 'unconditionally as it concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns.'

"Lastly, the gaming subscription service and cloud gaming service Xbox offers are not different products. The services allow consumers to access games in different ways, whether by paying a low monthly price for a broad catalog of games or playing a game on a variety of devices without first downloading it. But the games themselves are identical. Xbox believes these alternative payment and distribution models may have promise in the future. But consumers will ultimately decide whether Xbox is correct.

"If they agree with Xbox’s vision, that will simply prompt more competition, including from companies like Sony, which already has a successful subscription service without even including its most popular (and exclusive) games on the day they are released. Sony may prefer to protect the revenues it gets from more expensive individual game sales, but the antitrust laws do not serve to insulate the dominant market player and its favored business model from competition.

"Ultimately, the Commission cannot meet its burden of showing that the transaction would leave consumers worse off, because the transaction will allow consumers to play Activision’s games on new platforms and access them in new and more affordable ways. The relief sought in the Complaint should be denied."

Activision in its own response stated, "The FTC ignores the significant benefits of the Transaction in favor of a warped attempt to ignore the facts and rewrite antitrust law and settled precedent to protect Xbox's competitors from hypothetical harm that has no basis in marketplace realities.

"Adding Activision's content to multigame subscription and cloud gaming, where it would not have been available otherwise, is plainly output enhancing and gives garners more options on how and where to engage with Activision content. Activision, and particularly its King division, will also enable the acceleration of Xbox's nearly non-existent mobile gaming business, which would enhance competition in the fastest growing segment of gaming.

"And the Transaction will ultimately expand the capital support and talent available to Activision's game development studios, driving further innovation in new games and technologies.

"The FTC's disregard for these benefits to consumers and focus on supposed harms to Xbox's deep-pocketed competitors betrays a fundamental disconnect between the FTC's theories and the antitrust laws' underlying purpose, which is to protect competition, not competitors.

"The FTC is asking this Court to protect the world's largest gaming companies from further competition from Xbox, and thereby turning antitrust on its head. Blinded by ideological skepticism of high value technology deals and by complaints from competitors, the FTC has not only lost sight of the realities of the intensely competitive gaming industry, but also the guiding principles of our nation's antitrust laws."

There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.

Microsoft earlier this month announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft's long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has so far been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

