Croc Developer Wants to Remaster N64 Shooter Buck Bumble and Other Older Games

Argonaut Games, the developer of the remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, would like to remaster multiple other games, including the Nintendo 64 third-person shooter, Buck Bumble.

Argonaut founder Jez San and co-CEO Mike Arkin in an interview with the MCV Develop magazine stated the studio started with remastering Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, because it was the most popular of the options available.

"Starglider was the game that originally put Argonaut on the map, and I definitely want to do something with it in the future as it’s my 'first-born.'" said San (via VideoGamesChronicle). "But it's primitive by comparison with later games, and almost 40 years old. How many people who play games in their 60s (or older) really remember it?

"I-Ninja is a really well-regarded and underappreciated game and we’d love to revisit it. Buck Bumble too, but that was N64-only so less people know about it.

"Croc, on the other hand, sold well over 3 million copies (back when that was a lot of copies) and was the first big platformer on the original PlayStation console. It’s also got broad appeal, both to men and women. Croc really appealed to everyone. It was the obvious choice."

Arkin added, "But we also hope that Buck Bumble will also have his day in the sun, eventually."

Argonaut Games looks like it will be remastering Croc 2 next.

"We’ve made no secret of the fact that if Croc does well in the market that the obvious next project is to remaster Croc 2," San stated.

Arkin added, "Croc 2 was built in a different engine from Croc, and the remastering approach is also a little different. We’ve done some early R&D to validate our approach, and it’s looking like it will work well, so assuming we greenlight it from the commercial and financial side, we’re confident that it will be another step forward from what we achieved with Croc."

Buck Bumble released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64.

