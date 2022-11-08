Gears of War Franchise Has Sold Over 41 Million Units - Sales

/ 249 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Update:

It has since been pointed out, The Coalition previously revealed the Gears of War franchise has sold over 41 million units worldwide as of August 2019.

"The Coalition’s recent release includes 2019’s Gears 5, winner of multiple industry awards, and praise for its leadership in the gaming accessibility space," reads the About Us page on the The Coalition website. "As of August 2019, total global sales for the Gears franchise surpassed 41 million copies sold."

Original article:

Netflix in its announcement for the Gears of War live action feature film and adult animated series revealed the series how sold over 40 million units.

"With over 40 million copies sold, Gears of War is one of gaming’s richest and most acclaimed sagas," reads the announcement post from Netflix.

"A society divided and on the brink of collapse faces total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand. The series has been critically acclaimed for redefining the tactical third-person and co-operative shooter genre and has one of gaming’s most passionate fanbases."

The first entry in the Gears of War franchise released 16 years ago today on November 7, 2006 for the Xbox 360. The last mainline entry was Gears 5 released on September 10, 2019 for the Xbox One and PC, and for the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles