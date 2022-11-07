Gears of War Live Action Film and Animated Series in Development by Netflix - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 162 Views
Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War video game franchise into a live action feature film and adult animated series. There is also the potential for more stories afterwards.
"Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!," announced Netflix via Twitter.
The first entry in the Gears of War franchise released 16 years ago today on November 7, 2006 for the Xbox 360. The last mainline entry was Gears 5 released on September 10, 2019 for the Xbox One and PC, and for the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020.
Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4— Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022
I would very much like they do a trailer with Mad World song as a clin d'oeil to the very successful ad for the first Gears
Despite this franchise not exactly being known for its narrative I could see this having some success if the animated series takes notes from other recent adaptations. I'm expecting less from the movie but it's not like there isn't a market for simple plotted, CGI heavy action flicks.
I haven't played any games in the franchise since Gears 3, but the narrative and story is pretty well known. Even including one of the saddest deaths in video game history. So idk where the viewpoint that Gears has a weak narrative came from because that was one of the strongest aspects of the original trilogy. Unless the past couple of games have had a weak story, but the original trilogy definitely did not. I can see that story being adapted.
The narrative is what kept me coming back. Game play was also great. At least for 1-3. Looking forward to this but I hope MS doesn't allow so much liberty to be taken with the story like they did Halo.