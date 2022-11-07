Gears of War Live Action Film and Animated Series in Development by Netflix - News

Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War video game franchise into a live action feature film and adult animated series. There is also the potential for more stories afterwards.

"Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!," announced Netflix via Twitter.

The first entry in the Gears of War franchise released 16 years ago today on November 7, 2006 for the Xbox 360. The last mainline entry was Gears 5 released on September 10, 2019 for the Xbox One and PC, and for the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020.

