Saber Interactive to Co-Develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake With Aspyr

Embracer Group board member Matthew Karch in the company's Q1 2022 report livestream from earlier today announced Saber Interactive has stepped up to co-develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake alongside Aspyr.

"Aspyr has gone full in to make this the best game that they can make," said Karch via VideoGamesChronicle. "When we acquired Aspyr, we knew from the start that they would require our assistance. Saber has tremendous expertise in creating these types of products. We’ve done it on Halo – on multiple Halo products – so we’ve been spending a lot of time working with them to bring this title over."

Karch added, "We’re fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic, but it’s a massive product and massive products require a lot of effort and a lot of time to make good, and especially when you’re talking about game that’s very old, we’ve basically had to remake that game from scratch."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced in September 2021 as a console timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5.

