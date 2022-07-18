Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Could be Approved by FTC by Next Month - News

Microsoft's proposed deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could be approved by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by next month.

Microsoft has now sent over the requested documents to the FTC and now the US government agency has 30 days to request for more information. If it doesn't request more details it will automatically approve of the operation, according to Real Mi Central.

Brad Smith, the Microsoft President and Vice Chair, in May said the Activision Blizzard acquisition is "moving fast" for how big the deal is and it is now entering the middle stages.

"It's moving fast, at least fast enough for an acquisition of this size," said Smith at the time. "We have received requests for information on this subject here in Brussels, but also in London and Washington. We answer questions, we give briefings and we provide the information requested."

Activision Blizzard shareholders have voted to approve Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant. More than 98 percent of the shares voted in favor of the acquisition at $95.00 per share.

The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, recently sent a letter to the FTC in support of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard following a labor neutrality agreement with Microsoft.

Microsoft previously stated it expects the deal to close by June 30, 2023.

IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

