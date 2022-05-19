Microsoft: Activision Blizzard Acquisition is 'Moving Fast' for a Deal of Its Size - News

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith in an interview with Belgian website L'Echo and translated by Wccftech said the Activision Blizzard acquisition is "moving fast" for how big the deal is and it is now entering the middle stages.

"It's moving fast, at least fast enough for an acquisition of this size," said Smith. "We have received requests for information on this subject here in Brussels, but also in London and Washington. We answer questions, we give briefings and we provide the information requested.

"One of our attorneys summed it up nicely by saying, "We're coming to the end of the beginning and now we're entering the beginning of the middle." It's a long process and we're still at the stage where we're answering questions. For us, of course, the sooner it is done the better, but we will respect the process."

Microsoft in January of this year announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and many more.

Activision Blizzard shareholders have voted to approve Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant. More than 98 percent of the shares voted in favor of the acquisition at $95.00 per share.

The acquisition still acquires the approval from the FTC, which are currently investigating the biggest acquisition in gaming and Microsoft history.

The deal isn't expected to close until Microsoft's next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

