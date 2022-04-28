Activision Blizzard Shareholders Vote to Approve Sale to Microsoft - News

Microsoft announced on January 18 of this year its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft if the deal is approved includes Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

Activision Blizzard shareholders have now voted this morning to approve Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant. More than 98 percent of the shares voted in favor of the acquisition at $95.00 per share.

"Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a press release.

The acquisition still acquires the approval from the FTC, which are currently investigating the biggest acquisition in gaming and Microsoft history.

The deal isn't expected to close until Microsoft's next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

