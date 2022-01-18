Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 968 Views
Microsoft has announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.
IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.
"As a team, we are on a mission to extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet," said head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "We all know that gaming is the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment worldwide and we’ve experienced the power of social connection and friendship that gaming makes possible."
"As we pursue that mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard.
Over many decades, the studios and teams that make up Activision Blizzard have earned vast wellsprings of joy and respect from billions of people all over the world. We are incredibly excited to have the chance to work with the amazing, talented, dedicated people across Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch and every team across Activision Blizzard."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella added, "Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms. We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."
The acquisition has not closed yet and until it does Activision Blizzard and Xbox will operate independently. Once it is complete Activision Blizzard will report to Spencer and will bring as many Activision Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as possible.
The article also revealed Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 25 million subscribers.
"The fantastic franchises across Activision Blizzard will also accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, allowing more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices you already own," added Spencer. "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward."
"As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming, among both employees and players. We deeply value individual studio cultures. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand-in-hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment. We’re looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard.
Around the world, there is no more exciting venue for fun and connection than video games. And there has never been a better time to play than right now. As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we look forward to welcoming all of our friends at Activision Blizzard to Microsoft Gaming."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I expected Microsoft to make another acquisition but this is well beyond anything anyone expected. At a minimum, the series X|S outselling the 360 is now a shoe in.
In one fell swoop, Microsoft is now the biggest entity in the video games industry, and it is not close. Call of duty is the best selling franchise of all time on any platform, and now microsoft has full control.
If you don’t think they will use this to extract concessions from PlayStation, you are probably mistaken. This could legitimately be a mortal wound for the PlayStation brand
Yes, this is above anything I was thinking.
I thought about SE, Konami even 2K. But not this... This can be really bad for Sony BUT at the same time they have several ways to anwser...
- Buy Square, have their own GP stuff, etc...
-
But another very simple thing would be... Let GP comes to Play Station, problem solved!
The thing is, if they want to do that, they have to do it sooner than later cause at some point, Microsoft will not care anymore.
The ball is in Microsoft’s court. They could deal irreparable damage to Sony, or they could find a way to cooperate, or something inbetween. But this “console war” for lack of a better word is completely out of Sony’s hands now.
oh yah, I 100% agree with that. No matter what, Sony is behind now (not in marketshare, but momentum and potential). And that's my point about Sony letting GP on their platform, it may actually be really good for them. But without it, I think they will have to fight a war they cannot win in the longterm... Brand loyalty has its limits...
They can also "merge" with something like EA or Ubisoft. Sony does not have the bank power to buy something that big but merging is actually another way out of this shithole Microsoft is putting them in.
3rd biggest, according to their press release.
Yup and that is the reason why they will not face any monopoly complications. They are not the leader.
WHAT THE F$&K?!?!?!?
I would have rather they spend that on other publishers but this is beyond damn huge... No one can say they arn't 100% in on GP.
Sarah Bond would be a good new head of Activision along with Mike Ybarra remaining head of Blizzard.
I don't think he wanted to leave because he didn't like working for them, he just saw a better opportunity for advancement and his career overall at Blizzard.
I literally woke up the minute Microsoft announced it to their Twitter. Hope this means bright beginnings for ActiBliz.
This is called "POWER PLAY".... Damn, Xbox truly wants to be king! Such powerfull move, devastating! Huge ! For the First time ever, since x360 days, i think they have Playstation on the ropes with this one!
Sad day for the video game industry and more broadly for society. So basically Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple just need to buy everything in a sector to kill competitors, not because they are particularly innovative in the sector they target but because they have huge revenues from the dominant position on other sectors.
This is affecting innovation and our Economy in so many sectors and people are just happy about that.
Can't say I disagree with this, but sadly no one is doing anything to stop it. Eventually everything will be owned by a few mega companies, again sadly.
Ah yes, a sad day in which this paragon of videogame innovation has been bought out. Now they won't have the creative freedom to move Toys For Bob into CoD: Warzone right after Crash 4
You really think that this is just about Activision and doesn't have huge ramifications for the entire industry from Sony, Nintendo to other editors, consumers, etc. It actually goes way further than the video game industry and is a trend that is affecting us every day.
People in this sector just rejoice because they tend to be unable to formulate against critic to their favorite brand/company.
I get what you're saying, this is just a continuation of the same corporate mergers that got us here in the first place. It sucks because a lot of those 68.7 billion probably might have not come from videogame related incomes, which means in this case the company that has less of its earning pie come from games gets to spend the most on it, but that's kind of a broader consequence of capitalism.
But beyond that, looking at a case by case basis, Activision is in one of its lowest spots in terms of public image and internal strife while still having all the dozens of IPs and studios within it, so this kind of acquisition was bound to happen. With the timing, it will be seen as Microsoft "saving" Activision, and with their current situation there might even be some truth to it.
Of course you’re right to consider these things. There’s still going to be regulatory bodies looking over this to check it’s not a huge anti-competition problem.
The small bright spot for some people will be that if this purchase isn’t blocked there will be many workers at ActivisionBlizzard who get the chance to work within a better safer workplace culture.
This is absolutely insane. Sony cannot compete with Microsoft's acquisitions. The Zenimax acquisition alone stopped me from buying a PS5. Looks like it's time for me to get a gaming pc and sub to gamepass!
Wow this is massive COD alone is going to bring over a massive amount of people to Xbox. I know so many people who own a PlayStation and really only play COD.
Sony purchases Square Enix, Microsoft purchases EA, see the trend? hope this stops now. who knows Microsoft can whip out the check book and offer nintendo 25% over their value. please stoppppppppppppppp!!!
Nintendo literally laughed their asses off in Microsofts face when they offered to buy them out when the original Xbox was first coming out. Nintendo would never allow anyone to buy them.
As far as I know, there is no single private entity with control of Nintendo. That means the market decides if someone can purchase Nintendo. It's not up to management. People own stock to make money. So, Microsoft can certainly throw enough money at them to make the sale happen, If they think it's the right move.
just missing Ubisoft and EA now, Phil.
You just posted that in the thread too. In which world are you living where you have only those 2 publishers :) There are plenty of others...
oh god, did I say there are only these 2 publishers in the world??
just saying... take a look at "PlayStation Store's Most Downloaded Games of 2021" and see how these publishers are important for this console, for example.