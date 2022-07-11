Rumor: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cancelled - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 775 Views
Rockstar insider Tez2 reported last week Rockstar Games had plans to release remasters of Grand Theft Auto IV and the original Red Dead Redemption. However, following the poor reception Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition they were cancelled.
It now looks like Rockstar also had plans to release a next-generation version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The insider has now claimed on the GTA Forums the next-generation version of the game and an Enhanced Rockstar Editor have been cancelled or halted.
Rockstar in a recent update said they will focus less on Red Dead Online and will no longer release major-themed content updates for the online portion in Red Dead Redemption 2. It will still get monthly updates that will have new content, build on the current modes, and new Telegram Missions.
The developer has been shifting its development resources over the last few years towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
They ought to just send out a 60fps patch to existing customers then. A “remaster” only 4 years after release was a shameful money grab anyway
This article is somewhat poorly written - the remaster project was for Red Dead Redemption 1, as in the PS3/Xbox 360 release. Then, separate from that, Rockstar supposedly also had free next-gen update patches in the works for Red Dead Redemption 2. Think of those as more like the PS5/XSX update for Cyberpunk 2077; nothing drastically different, just taking more advantage of the new-gen hardware.
I’m assuming the port of RDR2 would have been free, like most next-gen upgrades have been for owners of the last-gen version.
I feel this is a creative mistake, unless it was going to be another low effort project like the remaster trilogy. In either case, I am getting more and more of a feeling that Rockstar is on the wrong path.
We already joke how Rockstar barely releases games anymore. It's looking more and more like GTA VI will be their only game for the next decade lol
Clearly GTA Online needs the resources.
GTA 6. They just announced a few days ago that GTA Online is going to stop getting major updates, only smaller ones.
I only see mention of Red Dead Online being scaled down in that article.
RDR community has been done dirty by R over the years, from the lacking content updates and now to this.
R's basically made this fake dream where every game they make has to print out money on the same level as GTA V and be MP focused, or it has to die and it's somehow a failure in their eyes...
Kinda glad I stopped bothering with them tbh, because it seems that anything I'd buy that isn't GTA, is just gonna live a short life and get treated poorly by them.
For yrs people were pining for a RDR1 remaster/remake and for yrs people wanted some semblance of Undead Nightmare in RDR2 online, and none of that's happened.
This thing shipped 44 million units. How....how is that not enough to warrant more with it?
I think this is good. Remasters and slightly upgraded versions of games that come out a few years after original version launch are nothing more than money grabs. I'd like to see a lot fewer of those.
I hope they're just rumors. I haven't bought RDR2 cause I'm waiting for an enhanced port to the PS5.