Rumor: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 Cancelled - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Rockstar insider Tez2 reported last week Rockstar Games had plans to release remasters of Grand Theft Auto IV and the original Red Dead Redemption. However, following the poor reception Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition they were cancelled.

It now looks like Rockstar also had plans to release a next-generation version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The insider has now claimed on the GTA Forums the next-generation version of the game and an Enhanced Rockstar Editor have been cancelled or halted.

Rockstar in a recent update said they will focus less on Red Dead Online and will no longer release major-themed content updates for the online portion in Red Dead Redemption 2. It will still get monthly updates that will have new content, build on the current modes, and new Telegram Missions.

The developer has been shifting its development resources over the last few years towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

