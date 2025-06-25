Sony Does Not Plan to Add First-Party Games Day One to PlayStation Plus - News

PlayStation vice president of global services Nick Maguire celebrating the 15th anniversary of PlayStation Plus did an interview with Game File.

Sony Interactive Entertainment does not plan to follow the Xbox Game Pass model of adding first-party titles day-and-date to any tier of PlayStation Plus. However, they plan to add four or five third-party games to the service per year.

"We've sort of stayed true to our strategy across the board, where we're not looking to put games in day and date," said Maguire. "Our strategy of finding four or five independent day-and-date titles—and using that to complement our strategy of bringing games in when they're 12, 18 months old or older—that balance for us is working really well across the platform."

He added, "If there were six or seven great opportunities, then we would go for them as well."

Maguire stated engagement in PlayStation Plus "has never been higher than it is right now" and over the years has "given something like 500 games through monthly games over the years." He estimates around 15 percent of subscribers have "hundreds" of those games in their libraries.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers who have upgraded to higher tiers has continued to increase. In fiscal year 2022, 17 percent of subscribers were Premium members and 13 percent were Extra members. That increased to 22 percent for Premium and 16 percent for Extra in fiscal year 2024.

Maguire was asked about a possible price increase elsewhere and he had "no comments, no plans on pricing to talk about directly." He wants PlayStation continue to invest in the service and to "bring more value to users."

PlayStation Plus in April saw a price hike in a number of countries. This includes Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. The price also increased in Canada and Türkiye this week.

