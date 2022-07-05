Rumor: GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption Remasters Were in Development Before Being Cancelled - News

/ 140 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Rockstar insider Tez2 who has previously leaked Grand Theft Auto Online content, has said via Twitter he has heard from a reliable source that Rockstar had plans to release remasters of Grand Theft Auto IV and the original Red Dead Redemption.

"As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind," said the insider.

"The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision."

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition in November 2021. It included remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The remaster collection was poorly received due to a lot of technical issues. Rockstar has since apologized for the state of the game and has been releasing updates to improve the collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles