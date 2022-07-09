Major Red Dead Online Updates to Stop As Rockstar Shifts Focus to Towards GTA VI - News

Rockstar Games in a news post revealed it has been shifting its development resources over the last few years towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

This has lead Rockstar to focus less on Red Dead Online and will no longer release major-themed content updates for the online portion in Red Dead Redemption 2. It will still get monthly updates that will have new content, build on the current modes, and new Telegram Missions.

"Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online," reads the news post from Rockstar Games.

"Firstly, with both new and experienced players engaging in the wealth of activities already added to this massively rich world including Specialist Roles, story-based cooperative missions, competitive Showdown Modes, and much more, we will continue to showcase these unique additions through Red Dead Online’s monthly events as we move forward, so players of all levels can enjoy everything the vast frontier has to offer.

"Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements — plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment — we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond.

"Once again, we want to thank the community for their continued support. We are truly grateful for all the constructive feedback we’ve received up to this point and hope you keep it coming. This direct feedback from players has been instrumental to the ongoing success of both GTA Online and Red Dead Online — and an integral element of what helps us continue to evolve and improve as we push ahead towards the future."

