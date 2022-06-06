By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
ARK 2 Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

ARK 2 Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 624 Views

Studio Wildcard at The Game Awards 2020 announced ARK 2 and Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time said it will launch as a console exclusive on the Xbox Series X|S. 

The Ark France Twitter account has teased Ark 2 and the free map coming to the first game, Ark: Fjordur, will make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

"See you on June 12 for exclusive content on ARK 2," reads the tweet from Ark France.

The showcase is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTubeTwitchTwitch ASLTwitter.comFacebook.com, and TikTok.

"We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II starring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles," said Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time of the announcement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

10 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
DonFerrari (7 hours ago)

I didn't know Ark belonged to Bethesda, but it was very troublesome at launch, hope 2 does a lot better.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (7 hours ago)

It doesn't. This was a third party exclusivity deal. Although there's no info as to whether it's a timed deal or permanent deal.

  • +7
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Or not even exclusivity but some marketing deal or will just be revealed there. Some of the titles on SoP aren't exclusive in anyway just got revealed there.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (6 hours ago)

It does have console exclusivity. At least for now. Aaron Greenberg said that it was going to launch as a console exclusive on Series X/S after the reveal trailer for the game was released, but that was at the Game Awards in 2020, and he specifically said "launch" as a console exclusive. So I'm leaning towards timed exclusivity.

  • +5
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Understood, I wasn't following the title so I wrongly assumed that this would be the reveal. Yes timed exclusivity makes more sense, but sure could be full.

  • 0
Bandorr (9 hours ago)

How well did Ark 1 do? I only ever heard complaints about performance.

  • 0
DroidKnight Bandorr (7 hours ago)

Lots of bugs and issues but went on to sell over 16 million copies. So probably not too bad.

  • +7
gtotheunit91 DroidKnight (7 hours ago)

And that figure was as of 2019. So probably over 20 million copies by now. It's still wildly popular on PC

  • +8
Kakadu18 gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Holy crap, would have never thought it was that successful.

  • 0
smroadkill15 Bandorr (5 hours ago)

Financially it did great. Hopefully the 2nd is much more polished.

  • +1