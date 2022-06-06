ARK 2 Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 624 Views
Studio Wildcard at The Game Awards 2020 announced ARK 2 and Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time said it will launch as a console exclusive on the Xbox Series X|S.
The Ark France Twitter account has teased Ark 2 and the free map coming to the first game, Ark: Fjordur, will make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
"See you on June 12 for exclusive content on ARK 2," reads the tweet from Ark France.
The showcase is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.
"We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II starring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles," said Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time of the announcement.
Rendez vous le 12 juin pour du contenu exclusif sur ARK 2 🦖 pic.twitter.com/Lc63Vdt5Kj— ARK France 🇫🇷 (@arkfrance) June 4, 2022
I didn't know Ark belonged to Bethesda, but it was very troublesome at launch, hope 2 does a lot better.
It doesn't. This was a third party exclusivity deal. Although there's no info as to whether it's a timed deal or permanent deal.
Or not even exclusivity but some marketing deal or will just be revealed there. Some of the titles on SoP aren't exclusive in anyway just got revealed there.
It does have console exclusivity. At least for now. Aaron Greenberg said that it was going to launch as a console exclusive on Series X/S after the reveal trailer for the game was released, but that was at the Game Awards in 2020, and he specifically said "launch" as a console exclusive. So I'm leaning towards timed exclusivity.
Understood, I wasn't following the title so I wrongly assumed that this would be the reveal. Yes timed exclusivity makes more sense, but sure could be full.
How well did Ark 1 do? I only ever heard complaints about performance.
Lots of bugs and issues but went on to sell over 16 million copies. So probably not too bad.
And that figure was as of 2019. So probably over 20 million copies by now. It's still wildly popular on PC