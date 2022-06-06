ARK 2 Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - News

Studio Wildcard at The Game Awards 2020 announced ARK 2 and Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time said it will launch as a console exclusive on the Xbox Series X|S.

The Ark France Twitter account has teased Ark 2 and the free map coming to the first game, Ark: Fjordur, will make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

"See you on June 12 for exclusive content on ARK 2," reads the tweet from Ark France.

The showcase is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

"We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II starring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles," said Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg at the time of the announcement.

Rendez vous le 12 juin pour du contenu exclusif sur ARK 2 🦖 pic.twitter.com/Lc63Vdt5Kj — ARK France 🇫🇷 (@arkfrance) June 4, 2022

