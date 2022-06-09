Xbox Plans to Launch 5 or More First-Party Exclusives in the Next Fiscal Year - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft in a statement to the press and reported by Windows Central said Xbox plans to launch five or more exclusive games in the next fiscal year, which runs from July, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

"Last fiscal we launched 5 new games across console, PC, and cloud. We are on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal," reads the statement from Microsoft.

Over the last fiscal year Microsoft launched Age of Empires IV, Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5.

It is very likely two of the games Microsoft plans to launch includes Bethesda's Starfield and Redfall as they are currently scheduled to launch in the first half of 2023.

Another potential first-party Xbox game that might release by June 30, 2023 includes Forza Motorsport as the last entry was released in 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

