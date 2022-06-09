Todd Howard: Bethesda is 'Putting the Finishing Touches on Starfield' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 427 Views
Bethesda Game Studios' game director and executive producer Todd Howard in a media briefing attended by GamesRadar revealed the developer is putting on the final touches on Starfield.
"We're putting the finishing touches on Starfield, which is an incredible opportunity for us," said Howard.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer added, "Starfield for me is a unique opportunity. Todd Howard has been a friend for an awful long time, and the fact that Bethesda Game Studios is working on a new IP, which has been a long time [coming]... This will be a hallmark for us – in terms of the acquisition of ZeniMax, getting to work with Todd, and bringing this game to market.
"I've seen a lot of this game, people are going to see more of it, and I love setting the goal of: Let's get more players for this game than in any other game."
Howard added, "Players out there can experience what we're creating and get it to more people around the world, and in so many different ways than really we ever have before."
Howard is excited about "being able to do something that really takes advantage of Xbox – on the machines themselves, with Series S and X, as well as knowing that anyone who is going to play the game can play it on PC, or xCloud, or whatever screens they're on.
"Our ability to transport people, to put them in new worlds where they can have experiences that – for the moment that you're in them – they feel real for what they are, and the emotions you have. We've seen that with our other franchises like the Elder Scrolls, with Skyrim, and the Fallout Series.
"We're working really closely with Xbox now to make that [Starfield] the best experience it can be. Not just on the hardware, but how people access it, and being able to bring a game like this to more people than any of our games – it really is an incredible opportunity."
Starfield is set to launch in the first half of 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Making it sound like the delay was not a long delay. Could be an Oblivion case where the game was supposed to be ready for the launch of the 360 in Holiday 2005, but was delayed by just a few months to March 2006.
My best guess is their main focus is to fix bugs and improve some technical problems.
Yeah, I think I read somewhere that their developers wanted to avoid a Cyberpunk situation.
That is a good thing to avoid. Bethesda games can be buggy, but they've never been as broken and unplayable as Cyberpunk was at launch.
If the situation was as bad as Cyberpunk, it would've needed at least a year delay.
Is this similar to the "finishing touches on halo"? The game that 6 months later still doesn't have Co-Op?
In which they have to apologize after every season?
Halo was massively behind schedule due to a variety of issues:
-
The game started development as Halo 6 under the Halo 5 writer Brian Reed, only for the development to be rebooted as Halo Infinite after like 9 months when Brian Reed left 343, so that is the first 9 months gone.
-
They then spent like 1.5 years building the new Slipspace engine, only for the dev team to discover once it was finished that it's a very difficult engine to develop on. That is another 1.5 years wasted where the dev team could only do pre-production stuff while they waited on the engine
-
There were big leadership issues at the studio, which is why they had to bring in Joe Staten to straighten things out.
Starfield by comparison began pre-production in 2012 and active development (with a partial dev team) in late 2015 according to Todd Howard. Full development began in late 2018 after alot of the Fallout 76 devs moved to Starfield to assist the smaller team that had already been working on it for 3 years at that point. Starfield already has like 1.5 years longer active development than Halo Infinite had (more than 2 years longer by a Q1 2023 release), plus Bethesda Game Studios is like 3x the size they were when they released Fallout 4 in 2015. I doubt Starfield is in anywhere near as bad of a shape as Halo Infinite was when it got delayed, or even as bad of a shape as Halo Infinite is in currently.