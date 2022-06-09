Todd Howard: Bethesda is 'Putting the Finishing Touches on Starfield' - News

Bethesda Game Studios' game director and executive producer Todd Howard in a media briefing attended by GamesRadar revealed the developer is putting on the final touches on Starfield.

"We're putting the finishing touches on Starfield, which is an incredible opportunity for us," said Howard.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer added, "Starfield for me is a unique opportunity. Todd Howard has been a friend for an awful long time, and the fact that Bethesda Game Studios is working on a new IP, which has been a long time [coming]... This will be a hallmark for us – in terms of the acquisition of ZeniMax, getting to work with Todd, and bringing this game to market.

"I've seen a lot of this game, people are going to see more of it, and I love setting the goal of: Let's get more players for this game than in any other game."

Howard added, "Players out there can experience what we're creating and get it to more people around the world, and in so many different ways than really we ever have before."

Howard is excited about "being able to do something that really takes advantage of Xbox – on the machines themselves, with Series S and X, as well as knowing that anyone who is going to play the game can play it on PC, or xCloud, or whatever screens they're on.

"Our ability to transport people, to put them in new worlds where they can have experiences that – for the moment that you're in them – they feel real for what they are, and the emotions you have. We've seen that with our other franchises like the Elder Scrolls, with Skyrim, and the Fallout Series.

"We're working really closely with Xbox now to make that [Starfield] the best experience it can be. Not just on the hardware, but how people access it, and being able to bring a game like this to more people than any of our games – it really is an incredible opportunity."

Starfield is set to launch in the first half of 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

