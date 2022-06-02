Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer Teases Announcement for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,116 Views
Josh Sawyer, the studio design director at Obsidian Entertainment, via Twitter has teased his next game will officially be announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.
It has been rumored that Sawyer and a small team at Obsidian Entertainment have been working on an unannounced investigative RPG called Pentiment. If the rumor is true it could be announced later this month at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
anyway, 💅 https://t.co/HwXOhtUlc0— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) June 2, 2022
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."
Josh Sawyer is a treasure in the gaming industry and must be protected at all costs! Fallout New Vegas really did him in though. So as much as I would love for him to direct another AAA game in general, I doubt that's going to happen again :( I'm really excited to see this new project though! Disco Elysium-like has been the term thrown around, which would be amazing!
Interesting but what happened to Avowed? In my humble opinion it feels like Microsoft is focusing way too much on quantity and smaller scale titles. Which makes sense for the game pass model but where are the bangers?
It's heavily rumored that Avowed will have a gameplay reveal at the Xbox/Bethesda showcase next week. Supposedly, early 2023 is the heavy rumor for a release date. Josh Sawyer isn't leading that team though, which is how he was able to work on this smaller project. I have to imagine he's serving at least as a consultant on Avowed though since the Pillars of Eternity universe is his baby.
I really hope Obsidian show more of Avowed!