Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer Teases Announcement for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

posted 7 hours ago

Josh Sawyer, the studio design director at Obsidian Entertainment, via Twitter has teased his next game will officially be announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

It has been rumored that Sawyer and a small team at Obsidian Entertainment have been working on an unannounced investigative RPG called Pentiment. If the rumor is true it could be announced later this month at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will "feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world." It will also "include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC."

