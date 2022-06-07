Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts as Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place. Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place.

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Sniper Elite 5 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Sniper Elite 5 Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5

PS4 Sniper Elite 5 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Xbox One FIFA 22 WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft PC Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

