Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the French Charts as Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 273 Views
Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2022, according to SELL.
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place. Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place.
Sniper Elite 5 (PS4) debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sniper Elite 5
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- Sniper Elite 5
- Halo Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Sniper Elite 5
- Gran Turismo 7
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 22
- WWE 2K22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Farming Simulator 22
- FIFA 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Halo Infinite topped the charts on PS4 o_O