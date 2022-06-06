Sega to Host Sonic Central Stream Tomorrow, June 7 - News

Sega announced it will host a Sonic Central stream tomorrow, June 7 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The stream will feature "a sneak peek at some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2022," according to a tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account.

Sonic Central returns tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/QAFLNYGZoK — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 6, 2022

You can check out the first gameplay footage of Sonic Frontiers here and here.

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

