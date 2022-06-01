Sonic Frontiers Gets 7 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 291 Views
IGN as part of its exclusive Sonic Frontiers news its plans to release throughout this month has started with a brand-new look at gameplay of the upcoming game. The video features seven minutes of gameplay.
Check out the gameplay video below:
Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.
I like the choice of music. Gives the game a more serious/mysterious atmosphere. Seems like it has some fun mechanics, and it looks pretty nice. Definitely intrigued to see more.
It looks exactly as I feared. Where is the character/personality/purpose? It looks like a tech demo showing off mechanics out of context. They're burrowing from other games tonally but none of this sits with Sonic's universe and the open world looks aimless
Technically this looks like it needs another year at least, lot of blips in the collision detection.
I don't know how I feel about this.
The mechanics seem good, and this area at leas seems free from technical glitches except for some pop in. But, what's the point? What is Sonic trying to accomplish? Without knowing that, it's hard to say whether the concept works or not.
Compared to the last few Sonic games (Boom & Forces) this doesn't look bad. I'll wait to see more gameplay, characters and whatnot before making a verdict.