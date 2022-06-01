Sonic Frontiers Gets 7 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

posted 1 hour ago

IGN as part of its exclusive Sonic Frontiers news its plans to release throughout this month has started with a brand-new look at gameplay of the upcoming game. The video features seven minutes of gameplay.

Check out the gameplay video below:

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

