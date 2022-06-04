Sonic Frontiers Gets 6 Minutes of Combat Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 432 Views
IGN as part of its exclusive Sonic Frontiers news its plans to release throughout this month has released a new gameplay video that focuses on combat.
You can check out the first gameplay video IGN released here.
Check out the gameplay video below:
Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.
Yeah...this isn't for me. It looks so bland and generic. Sonic looks completely out of place. Enemies look like placeholders. Music just doesn't fit with the fast pace Sonic gameplay. The game is just a confused mess. Sonic fans will probably buy it up and Sonic Team will get the wrong idea and they'll continue pushing out mediocre to bad Sonic games.
I hope I'm wrong and am overreacting. But this game comes out in 5-6 months.
This sound a neat game in every way except by the Sonic itself. It looks so out of place compared with the environment and enemies, this should 100% be a new IP with a new main character that matches the overall atmosphere of the game
I like everything except the small variety of enemies and the music. Sonic and orchestral music just don't mix.
I'm seeing a lot of neat concepts and designs. What I'm not seeing is a cohesive game. Hopefully this is a much earlier build designed for a technical demonstration.