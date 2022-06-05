GoldenEye 007 Achievements Appear on Official Xbox Website - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 497 Views
It has been rumored that a remaster of the Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, is in development and will be announced soon, potentially at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase set for Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.
Alongside the rumors includes Danjaq, LLC, who owns many of the trademarks, characters, and other parts of the James Bond franchise, was granted an extension to its GoldenEye 007 trademark on March 15, 2022 that is for "downloadable electronic game software."
GoldenEye 007 achievements have now been spotted on the official Xbox website by Twitter user Wario64.
GoldenEye 007 released in August 1997 for the Nintendo 64. It is a first-person shooter developed by Rare and published by Nintendo. Rare was acquired by Microsoft in 2002.
GoldenEye 007 achievements viewable on Xbox's website https://t.co/46FWj70BjZ pic.twitter.com/GZrlVjTM3J— Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2022
This feels like unofficial confirmation, as there’s no reason for these to exist with an incoming game.
Cool, a great game, and achievements/trophies gives an extra reason to play some games. With the original being Nintendo exclusive and reloaded being multiplat will this also be or MS secured exclusivity for it?
As I understand it, this is the GoldenEye remake from 2008 that Rare was working on, which got cancelled weeks before it was finished because Nintendo pulled the permission to remake it after a Nintendo rep had previously given Xbox the go-ahead. Most likely in order to release it now, Xbox had to promise Nintendo a Switch port in addition to Xbox.
I really hope it is not that in the sense that a cancelled 2008 remake is not going to hold up well in 2022.
It would need to be enhanced beyond the 2008 version.
True, but that can't be too hard to do, right? The resources are available.
The rights to GoldenEye 007 are a mess from what I recall. Nintendo, Microsoft, and the owners of the James Bond IP itself. I would expect a remaster/remake to have to come to Xbox and Switch.
Depends really. It would essentially have to be a remaster of the remake, but how well would that hold up? Remasters of games from that era can still look and feel dated by modern standards.
As long as you mean a remaster of the 20008 GoldenEye they were working on and not GoldenEye Reloaded.