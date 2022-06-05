GoldenEye 007 Achievements Appear on Official Xbox Website - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

It has been rumored that a remaster of the Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, is in development and will be announced soon, potentially at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase set for Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

Alongside the rumors includes Danjaq, LLC, who owns many of the trademarks, characters, and other parts of the James Bond franchise, was granted an extension to its GoldenEye 007 trademark on March 15, 2022 that is for "downloadable electronic game software."

GoldenEye 007 achievements have now been spotted on the official Xbox website by Twitter user Wario64.

GoldenEye 007 released in August 1997 for the Nintendo 64. It is a first-person shooter developed by Rare and published by Nintendo. Rare was acquired by Microsoft in 2002.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles