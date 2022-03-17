GoldenEye 007 Trademark Renewed - News

There have been rumors and reports that a remaster of the classic Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, is in development and will be announced soon.

Danjaq, LLC, who owns many of the trademarks, characters, and other parts of the James Bond franchise has been granted an extension to its GoldenEye 007 trademark on March 15, 2022 that is for "downloadable electronic game software."

Due to legal reasons it has been difficult to get a re-release of GoldenEye 007 in the past as Nintendo, Microsoft, and MGM all own the rights to the game. It would require the approval of all three companies for a re-release to happen.

GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64 sold over eight million units lifetime, which is enough to make it the third best-selling N64 game of all time.

GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter that released for the N64 in August 1997. It is based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

