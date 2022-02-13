Rumor: GoldenEye 007 Remaster Might be Announced in the Coming Weeks - News

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking on his GrubbSnax show and reported by VideoGamesChronicle claims a remaster of the Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, will be announced soon.

Grubb says Microsoft will be the one to announce the remaster and he believes an announcement will happen in the next couple of weeks.

"I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first," said Grubb. "I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks."

GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64 sold over eight million units lifetime, which is enough to make it the third best-selling N64 game of all time.

GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter that released for the N64 in August 1997. It is based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.

