Rumor: GoldenEye 007 Remaster Might be Announced in the Coming Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 589 Views
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking on his GrubbSnax show and reported by VideoGamesChronicle claims a remaster of the Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, will be announced soon.
Grubb says Microsoft will be the one to announce the remaster and he believes an announcement will happen in the next couple of weeks.
"I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first," said Grubb. "I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks."
GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64 sold over eight million units lifetime, which is enough to make it the third best-selling N64 game of all time.
GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter that released for the N64 in August 1997. It is based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This game needs a remake, not a remaster
I disagree.
You can’t really remake it without turning it into a completely different game. It’s gameplay style is very, very different from modern FPS games and I can’t imagine them remaking it with its awkward late 90’s console controls intact. If it’s remastered, it will look better and play how we remember it. What benefit would you suggest remaking it has?
Agree. People just dont realize just hoe far we have come. A remaster would only appeal to a small minority of people who loved ot back then. A remake would expand the audinece wich was small compared to what big games have now.
To be fair, we got a remake on Wii in 2010. It’s pretty good, too.
Count me among the folks who’d prefer a remaster or even a direct port with online functionality. I really want the opportunity to play the game in its original form without having to rely on an aging N64 cart.
The Wii version was underrated. One of the few shooters I ever got into. Bummed that I'll never be able to play the online again.
Yeah, I always forget about that Wii version. Did it have modern shooter controls?
License to Kill, Man With The Golden Gun, Turbo Mode.
Those were the days.
They should have announced a week ago for Xbox, so Nintendo could have announced their version during their direct a few days ago.
It might only come true if the game is multi-platform, just to ease problems between Nintendo and Microsoft over the rights.
How many times this game got a rerelease ?