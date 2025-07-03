Resident Evil: Survival Unit Announced for iOS and Android - News

Aniplex and JOYCITY have collaborated with Capcom on a new real-time strategy game, Resident Evil: Survival Unit, for iOS and Android.

A showcase unveiling details on the game will be held on July 10 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Read details on the game below:

Resident Evil: Survival Unit offers a fresh take on the beloved franchise, reimagining the survival horror universe as a real-time strategy experience optimized for mobile platforms, iOS and Android. The game is designed to appeal to both longtime fans and new players.

