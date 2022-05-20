Rumor: Electronic Arts 'Persistent in Pursuing a Sale' - News

/ 721 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The gaming industry has seen a number of larger gaming publishers and developers acquired in recent years. This includes Microsoft's acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, Take-Two acquiring Zynga, Sony acquiring Bungie, and more.

Reporter Dylan Byers, who has worked with NBC News, CNN, and Politico, in a post on Puck News has said he has heard from multiple sources that Electronic Arts is looking to sell or enter a merger and it has held talks with a number of companies, including Disney, Apple, Amazon, and NBC Universal.

The report says the gaming giant has been "persistent in pursuing a sale" and has only held more talks following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Other sources have said EA is looking for a merger that would allow EA CEO Andrew Wilson to remain as the chief executive.

Brian Roberts, the chairman and CEO of Comcast, has approached Wilson with a proposal for Comcast to spin off NBC Universal and merge it with EA into a single company. This is according to four sources who said this proposal fell apart in the last month due to a disagreement over price and structure.

EA has also approached Disney as recently as a couple of months ago looking for "a more meaningful relationship" than licensing deals. Though, it isn't clear what that exactly means.

Thanks, ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles