Sony Acquires Bungie for $3.6 Billion - News

/ 2,078 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion.

Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment once the deal closes. The studio will be run by a board of directors that consist of current CEO Pete Parsons and the rest of the current management team.

Sony also announced Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play," according to GamesIndustry.

"We've had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan.

"This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie's community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is core to PlayStation's DNA, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further."

Parsons added, "Both Bungie and SIE believe that game worlds are only the beginning of what our IP will become. Our original universes have immense potential and, with SIE's support, we will propel Bungie into becoming a global multimedia entertainment company dedicated to delivering on our creative vision."

"I am absolutely thrilled to announce a new member will be joining the PlayStation family!" said the head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst via the PlayStation Blog. "I’ve been a fan of Bungie for many years. I have admired and enjoyed the games that they create – and have great respect for their skill in building worlds that gamers want to explore again and again.



"Bungie makes games with outstanding technology that are enormously fun to play. They also have unmatched dedication to the communities that play their games, and everyone at PlayStation, and PlayStation Studios, will be excited about what we can share and learn from them.

"I have spent a great deal of time with the senior team at Bungie and it is clear their experience and skills are highly complementary to our own. We will be ready to welcome and support Bungie as they continue to grow, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this incredible team."

Read a message from Jim Ryan via the SIE Blog below:

We are thrilled to announce that Sony Interactive Entertainment has entered into an agreement to acquire Bungie, which will bring one of the world’s greatest development studios into the PlayStation family. Bungie has created two of gaming’s most iconic franchises, Halo and Destiny, and has deep expertise in bringing incredible immersive experiences at great scale to the community through games that evolve and develop over time, and has a hugely impressive roadmap for future content. It’s that expertise coupled with the highly engaged PlayStation community that makes this partnership such an incredibly exciting addition.

Bungie’s successful track record in multi-format publishing and live game services will assist us in realizing our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond the console and increase our potential audience. They will remain independent and multi-platform, will enjoy creative freedom, and their track record in developing massively successful franchises in the sci-fi shooter genre will be highly complementary to SIE’s own IP portfolio.

This is a strategic step towards continuing to evolve the gaming experiences that we build. Bungie’s expertise in delivering a world-class service approach and long-term community engagement is extremely compelling and will support the development of several future live services titles from PlayStation Studios. Equally, we see the exceptional skills that PlayStation Studios possess offers the potential to enhance Bungie’s existing and future IP portfolio.

We have a long history of understanding the creative process, developing best in class technology, and delivering the most powerful storytelling in the industry. We are developer-and gamer-focused and entertainment is in our DNA. From our early acquisitions of iconic studios including Naughty Dog (2001), Guerrilla (2005), and Sucker Punch Productions (2011) to our homegrown development studios including Santa Monica Studio and Polyphony Digital, we have great experience in fostering creative talent and maintaining a culture that allows creative independence but also provides structure and support.

We’ve had a strong relationship with Bungie for many years. And we’ve spent considerable time with the Bungie management team to develop the right relationship that promotes collaboration and knowledge sharing. During the extensive conversations that have taken place over the past few months, it is apparent that Bungie’s management is incredibly excited at the prospect of collaborating with the PlayStation Studios teams.

This partnership will bring inspiring new experiences to both the PlayStation community and the community that Bungie has built. We believe that creativity, technology, and collaboration ultimately make for better games and experiences and that’s what matters most to us. At Sony, we are dedicated to entertainment and filling the world with emotion. And we hope you agree there has never been a better time to be a gamer.

This is the third biggest acquisition in gaming for the month of January. Microsoft announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion and Take-Two Interactive announced it will acquire Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles