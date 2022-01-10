Take-Two Interactive to Acquire Zynga for $12.7 Billion - News

Take-Two Interactive announced it will acquire Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion. Take-Two is will acquire all outstanding shares of Zynga for $9.86 per share, which is a 64 percent premium to the closing price of the shares on January 7, 2022.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, 2022. This is subject to approval from Take-Two and Zynga stockholder, as well as applicable regulatory approvals.

"We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry," said Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months.

"As we combine our complementary businesses and operate at a much larger scale, we believe that we will deliver significant value to both sets of stockholders, including $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-closing and at least $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time."

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau added, "Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together. I am proud of our team’s hard work to deliver a strong finish to 2021, with one of the best performances in Zynga’s history.

"We are incredibly excited to have found a partner in Take-Two that shares our commitment to investing in our players, amplifying our creative culture, and generating more value for stockholders. With this transformative transaction, we begin a new journey which will allow us to create even better games, reach larger audiences and achieve significant growth as a leader in the next era of gaming."

