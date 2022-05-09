Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the UK Charts, PS5 Stock Remains Decent - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 7, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 32 percent in its second week.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remained in second place as sales fell 24 percent.

It was another decent week for PS5 and due to this Horizon Forbidden West is up from fourth to third while sales were up 108 percent week-on-week.

The PlayStation exclusive Sifu debuted in ninth place. 81 percent of the sales were on the PS5 and 19 percent on the PS4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Horizon Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokémon Legends: Arceus Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Sifu - NEW Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

