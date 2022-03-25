Gran Turismo 7 Developer Apologizes for the Frustration and Confusion Expressed by Players - News

/ 464 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has issued an apology as fans have shown frustration and confusion with the update last week that lowered the payout for the in-game currency for multiple races.

In the racing game it could potentially cost you upwards of $40 for a single car. 100,000 credits can be purchased for $2.49 / £1.99, 250,000 credits for $4.99 / £3.99, 750,000 credits for $9.99 / £7.99, and 2,000,000 credits for $19.99 / £15.99. Several cars in the racing game can cost you upwards of 3,600,000 credits.

Polyphony will be giving out a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr for those that have been affected and played the game before today. Those players will need to log into the game by Monday, April 25 in order to receive the free credit pack.

"Thank you for your continued support and feedback on Gran Turismo 7, your voices have not gone unheard," said the creator of Gran Turismo and Polyphony Digital President Kazunori Yamauchi. "I would like to apologize for the frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation to our community.

"We know that this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect and we will be making a goodwill gesture in the form of a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr. available to those players who may have been affected*. You will see this hit your accounts shortly. Make sure you log into the game before April 25 to claim the credits.

"The patch update previously deployed was intended to rectify an issue with inconsistent reward payouts within a part of the World Circuit Events. But, to re-establish the intended equilibrium and provide more accurate rewards based on time investment and completion, it was necessary to recalculate the rewards system as a whole.

"To improve the player experience, we will be rolling out a considerable patch in the beginning of April. The number of events will be increased, and we will reestablish the reward system with greater balance throughout the game to benefit all players."

The changes that will happen at the beginning of April include the following:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Here are near term updates they are currently working on that don't have an exact date yet:

Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.

Further World Circuit event additions.

Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.

Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player’s difference with the top ranked time.

Make it so cars can be sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles