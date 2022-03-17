Gran Turismo 7's Latest Patch Reduces In-Game Currency Payout for Several Races - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital faced criticism for the prices of the in-game currency in Gran Turismo 7 once the microtransaction store went live.

In Gran Turismo Sport the majority of cars were priced at $0.99 to $4.99 each, while in Gran Turismo 7 it could potentially cost you upwards of $40.

100,000 credits can be purchased for $2.49 / £1.99, 250,000 credits for $4.99 / £3.99, 750,000 credits for $9.99 / £7.99, and 2,000,000 credits for $19.99 / £15.99. Several cars in the racing game can cost you upwards of 3,600,000 credits.

It is possible to earn the in-game currency by simply playing the game, however, the latest update for the game has made it harder to unlock new cars.

The payout for the in-game currency has been reduced in several races, while fixing a bug that let players farm credits due to a bug.

Check out the changes to the payouts below via VideoGamesChronicle (The new payout is in bold):

World Touring Car 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Touring Car 800: Monza Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Fisherman’s Ranch: 65,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Sardegna Windmills: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Colorado Springs Lake: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: HIgh-Speed Ring: 65,000 Cr – 35,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 Cr – 45,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Spa Francorchamps: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Autodrome Lago Maggiore: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed Ring: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 Cr – 12,000 Cr

American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Route X: 30,000 Cr – 15,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Speedway : 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Willow Springs Raceway: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

