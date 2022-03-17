Gran Turismo 7's Latest Patch Reduces In-Game Currency Payout for Several Races - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 342 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital faced criticism for the prices of the in-game currency in Gran Turismo 7 once the microtransaction store went live.
In Gran Turismo Sport the majority of cars were priced at $0.99 to $4.99 each, while in Gran Turismo 7 it could potentially cost you upwards of $40.
100,000 credits can be purchased for $2.49 / £1.99, 250,000 credits for $4.99 / £3.99, 750,000 credits for $9.99 / £7.99, and 2,000,000 credits for $19.99 / £15.99. Several cars in the racing game can cost you upwards of 3,600,000 credits.
It is possible to earn the in-game currency by simply playing the game, however, the latest update for the game has made it harder to unlock new cars.
The payout for the in-game currency has been reduced in several races, while fixing a bug that let players farm credits due to a bug.
Check out the changes to the payouts below via VideoGamesChronicle (The new payout is in bold):
- World Touring Car 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr
- World Touring Car 800: Monza Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr
- World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr
- Dirt Champions: Fisherman’s Ranch: 65,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr
- Dirt Champions: Sardegna Windmills: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr
- Dirt Champions: Colorado Springs Lake: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr
- GT Cup Gr. 4: HIgh-Speed Ring: 65,000 Cr – 35,000 Cr
- GT Cup Gr. 4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 Cr – 45,000 Cr
- GT Cup Gr. 3: Spa Francorchamps: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr
- GT Cup Gr. 3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr
- GT Cup Gr. 3: Autodrome Lago Maggiore: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr
- Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed Ring: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr
- Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr
- Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 Cr – 12,000 Cr
- American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Route X: 30,000 Cr – 15,000 Cr
- American FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Speedway : 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr
- American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr
- American FR Challenge 550: Willow Springs Raceway: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Oof.....and the game has to be online to play, so it's not like you can just disable internet on your console to avoid updating the game. After the controversy, I was expecting Sony to go the opposite way lol
But it looks like the first 2 races were only giving out 5,000 credits? Unless that's a typo.
Ouch, I thought they'd be going the other way and giving more credits per race based on the criticism... feelsbadman.
The first 2 gone from 5 to 70k so seems like they made a mistake on the balancing on paying in the beginning
I think it's a typo and is supposed to be 50k like the 3rd race on the list. But I haven't played the game, so that's just my guess.