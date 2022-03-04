Gran Turismo 7's Microtransactions Can Cost Up to $40 for a Single Car - News

/ 122 Views

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released Gran Turismo 7 worldwide today for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The microtransactions have now gone live and it shows a big increase in price over Gran Turismo Sport.

100,000 credits can be purchased for $2.49 / £1.99, 250,000 credits for $4.99 / £3.99, 750,000 credits for $9.99 / £7.99, and 2,000,000 credits for $19.99 / £15.99.

The price of vehicles range from tens of thousands for the lowest-spec vehicles, all the way many multiple millions for the high-end cars, according to VideoGamesChronicle. In Gran Turismo Sport the majority of cars were priced at $0.99 to $4.99 each.

The McLaren P1 GTR ’16, which was $4.99 in Gran Turismo Sport, will set you back 3,600,000 credits in Gran Turismo Sport. In order to acquire it you will need to purchase 2,000,000 credits twice for a total of $40. There are other vehicles that will require you to spend $40.

The Porsche 919 Hybrid 16 is available for 3,000,000 credits, Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 for 3,300,000 credits, and the Audi R18 TDI ’11 for 3,000,000 credits. There are also multiple vehicles available for 1,000,000 credits, however, there is no option to purchase that many credits at once.

This does mean any car that is priced above 750,000 credits will require to purchase the 250,000 or 750,000 credits multiple times or to buy 2,000,000 credits for $20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles