Star Wars Eclipse Reportedly Won't Launch Until 2027 or 2028 - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games during The Game Awards 2021 announced Star Wars Eclipse. It is an action adventure game set in the High Republic era.

Video game insider Tom Henderson previously claimed the game is three or four years away from launch as the developer is currently struggling with hiring employees.

Henderson in a new report via XFire says that Quantic Dream's continues to find it hard to hire staff as the studio has 67 job openings in Paris. He says the game will likely now release in 2027 or 2028.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.

Crafted by a diverse team of writers, game creators, and interactive storytelling experts, all with a deep affinity for the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars Eclipse will feature new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.

Star Wars Eclipse is currently in early development in Paris, France, and Montreal, Canada and will be published globally by Quantic Dream. The team is recruiting in both locations for top talents in the world to work on this exciting new project.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles