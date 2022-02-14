Capcom Countdown Website Teases Announcement for February 21 - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom has launched a new countdown website that could be teasing an announcement for next week. The countdown will end on February 20 at 10:00 pm PT / February 21 at 1:00 am ET / 6:00 am GMT.

Other than the countdown itself the website offers no other information on what game it could possibly be for.

It was reported last week Capcom is aiming to announce a remake of Resident Evil 4 early this year, however, plans could change as the company has delayed multiple announcements.

"Capcom is hoping to announce Resident Evil 4 Remake early in 2022," reads the report. "Though the company is undergoing an historic stretch of silence over the last year with many planned announcements seeing delays for development and marketing reasons."

There was a rumor in April 2020 that Capcom that a remake of Resident Evil 4 has entered full production at Osaka-based developers M-Two with an estimated release window of 2022. Another rumor in January 2021 claimed development on the game is now being led by Capcom’s Consumer Games Development Division 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles