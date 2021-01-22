Capcom Overhauls Plans for Resident Evil 4 Remake, According to Rumor - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Resident Evil 4 remake has been rumored to be in development since 2018 at M-Two, however, that has since changed and the development on the game is now being led by Capcom’s Consumer Games Development Division 1. This is according to sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

M-Two contributed to the development of the Resident Evil 3 remake, since a key project review in late 2020, the developer's role on the Resident Evil 4 remake has been reduced, according to the sources familiar with the project.

The report says the change in lead developer was due to M-Two wanting to faithfully reproduce the format of the original Resident Evil 4, while Capcom wanted to go in a direction that takes inspiration from the original, but introduces new features, story elements, and environments. This is similar to how Mr. X was reimagined in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The sources say the Resident Evil 4 remake will now be partially rebooted under the new lead developer, which means the game might not release now until 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles