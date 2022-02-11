Resident Evil 4 Remake Reportedly to be Announced Soon - News

There was a rumor in April 2020 that Capcom that a remake of Resident Evil 4 has entered full production at Osaka-based developers M-Two with an estimated release window of 2022. Another rumor in January 2021 claimed development on the game is now being led by Capcom’s Consumer Games Development Division 1.

A new report from Fanbyte claims Capcom is aiming to the remake of Resident Evil 4 early this year, however, plans could change as the company has delayed multiple announcements.

"Capcom is hoping to announce Resident Evil 4 Remake early in 2022," reads the Fanbyte report. "Though the company is undergoing an historic stretch of silence over the last year with many planned announcements seeing delays for development and marketing reasons.

"That timeframe could be pushed back, especially as the company has seen fair success with shorter announcement-to-release cycles with the Resident Evil series as of late. As always, game development is fluid, so nothing should be considered locked-in or guaranteed until the game’s release."

The report did possibly reveal some details on the remake including that it won't be a scene-by-scene recreation of the original.

"From that foundation, Capcom is no longer looking for a strict scene-by-scene remake of Resident Evil 4, lauded though it may be," reads the report. "While the original title began with rookie cop turned secret service agent Leon S. Kennedy arriving in a European village at daytime, and slowly gunning his way all the way through the bad guys over the course of 24 hours, the remake adjusts that timeline.

"In Resident Evil 4 Remake, the famous village introduction set piece takes place at night. As does a decent portion of the rest of the game."

