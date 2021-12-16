Top 10 Best-Selling Video Game Franchises of All-Time - Sales

/ 107 Views

by, posted 10 minutes ago

When one piece of entertainment becomes a hit it is almost inevitable that a sequel will be released in the subsequent years. Sequels to video games have been around since the early days in the 1970s and some have turned into full-blown franchises with multiple releases over the course of years and even decades.

The best-selling video game franchise of all-time based on available data is the classic puzzle series, Tetris, with 496.4 million units sold during its lifetime. Over 400 million of those units sold are for the paid mobile versions, while the original Game Boy version sold 30.26 million units lifetime.

Activision's most popular series, Call of Duty, is the second best-selling franchise of all time with 400 million units sold as of April 2021. Each release since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare has consistently been one of the best-selling games every year.

What might be the most iconic video game franchise of all-time, Nintendo's Super Mario, is the third biggest series of all time with 387.74 million units shipped as of September 30, 2021. The original Super Mario Bros. on the NES is the best-seller with 40.24 million units, followed by New Super Mario Bros. with 30.80 million units, New Super Mario Bros. Wii at 30.32 million units, and Super Mario Odyssey at 21.95 million units.

Another Nintendo franchise, Pokémon, is the fourth best-selling series of all time with 386 million units sold as of November 2021. The original game, Pokémon Red / Green / Blue, has sold 31.38 million units and is the best-seller in the series. This is followed by Pokémon Gold / Silver with 23.10 million units sold and Pokémon Sword / Shield at 22.64 million units.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto is the fifth best-selling series with 355 million units as of September 31, 2021. By far the biggest entry in the series is Grand Theft Auto V with 155 million units sold.

Electronic Arts' long running football / soccer series, FIFA, comes in sixth place with 325 million units sold. There have been annual releases for the franchise since 1993.

The best-selling game of all time, Minecraft, also comes in seventh place on this list with 238 million units sold. It has also seen the release of spin-off titles, Minecraft: Story Mode and Minecraft Dungeons.

Tied for eighth place based on available data are The Sims and Lego franchises with 200 million units sold each. Rounding out the top 10 is the long-running popular JRPG series from Square Enix, Final Fantasy, with 164 million units sold.

Here are the best-selling video game franchises of all-time based on available data:

Tetris - 496.4 million Call of Duty - 400 million Super Mario - 387.74 million Pokémon - 386 million Grand Theft Auto - 355 million FIFA - 325 million Minecraft - 238 million The Sims - 200 million Lego - 200 million Final Fantasy - 164 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles