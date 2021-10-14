EA Considering Renaming FIFA Over $1 Billion Fee Every 4 Years - News

It has come to light that EA Sports is considering to change the name of the popular Football gaming franchise, FIFA, according to EA Sports Group GM Cam Weber last week. The company has even recently filed for trademarks for EA Sports FC with UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The reason for the name change is over the licensing fee for the FIFA naming rights, according to a report from The New York Times.

FIFA is looking to more than double the price of the licensing fee of what EA Sports pays. Sources familiar with matter say FIFA is looking to charge more than $1 billion per four year World Cup cycle or $2.5 billion per decade.

EA Sports and FIFA talks have also stalled as the two have been unable to agree on what the gamer's exclusive rights should include. FIFA wants EA Sports to exclusively produce Football (Soccer) games, while EA Sports wants to explore other ventures within the FIFA video games.

A decision is likely to be made by the end of 2021.

