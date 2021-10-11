FIFA Could be Renamed to EA Sports FC, Suggests Trademark Filings - News

posted 6 hours ago

EA Sports released FIFA 22 at the beginning of the month and it is possible it could the last entry in the series to have FIFA title.

EA Sports Group GM Cam Weber recently said the company was reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA and hinted the series could see a new name in the future. The FIFA name right is separate from all other official EA Sports partnerships and licenses across the football world.

The company has recently filed for trademarks for EA Sports FC with UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which were spotted by VideoGamesChronicle.

Even with EA Sports FC being trademarked, this doesn't guarantee a name change for the FIFA series anytime soon or that a name change would happen at all.

FIFA 22 is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

