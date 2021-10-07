FIFA 22 Had a Record Breaking Launch, Tops 9.1 Million Players - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced FIFA 22 had a record breaking launch with over 9.1 million players since the game released on October 1.

"Since launch, we’ve already had 9.1 million players join the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created and 460 million matches played," said EA Sports Group GM Cam Weber. "We will continue delivering amazing experiences throughout this season, but first - a heartfelt thank you to our incredible community of football fans."

Weber added EA Sports is exploring the idea of renaming the global EA Sports football games.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games," Weber said. "This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."

EA Sports has put a focus on over 300 individual licensed partners that gives them access to more than 17,000 athletes across over 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world.

"We continually invest in the partnerships and licenses that are most meaningful to players, and because of that, our game is the only place you can authentically play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander, among many others," said Weber.

"The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come."

FIFA 22 is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Origin, and Google Stadia. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles