Cyberpunk 2077 Appears to be Returning to the PlayStation Store

posted 8 hours ago

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched it was practically unplayable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This lead Sony to remove the game from the PlayStation Store on December 17, 2020. It appears the game might finally be coming back to the PlayStation Store.

When you search for Cyberpunk 2077 it will not come up. However, while you can add it to your wish list the game is not available for purchase yet. This was spotted by Forbes writer Paul Tassi.

Hmmm, I think this is a recent development... #PS5Share pic.twitter.com/BPoiXFiZKK — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 15, 2021

Developer CD Projekt RED has been releasing updates for Cyberpunk 2077 to make it more playable on consoles.

CD Projekt RED president and co-CEO Adam Kicinski recently said they are in discussions with Sony to re-add the game to the PlayStation Store, but the decision is all on Sony.

Unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard," said Kiciński at the time. "We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress.

"But as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more."

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

