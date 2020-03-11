Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the German Charts in February 2020 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling game in Germany in February 2020, according to the German association for video games. The game climbed up three spots from fourth to first.

FIFA 20 is up one spot to second, while Luigi's Mansion 3 is up one spot to third. Minecraft is up two spots to fourth, while Grand Theft Auto V climbs from 13th to fifth place. Super Mario Party is drops one spot to sixth and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare climbs five spots to seventh.

Here is the top 20 chart for Germany in February 2020:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

