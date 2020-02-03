Currently No Plans to Release Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch - News

CD Projekt Red's John Mamais in an interview with OnMSFT was asked if Cyberpunk 2077 would release on the Nintendo Switch. He isn't sure the Switch could handle running the game and there are currently no plans to release it on the console.

"Not as far as I know," said Mamais. "Not yet. I don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch. It might be too heavy for it.

"But then, we did put Witcher 3 on it and we thought that would be too heavy too but somehow we pulled it off."





Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.

