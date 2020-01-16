Quantcast
Grand Theft Auto V is the Best-Selling Game in the US of the 2010s

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 741 Views

Rockstar and Activision's Call of Duty dominated the US charts in the 2010s decade, which ran from 2010 to 2019. Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game of the decade, followed by five Call of Duty games. In seventh is another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, followed by two more Call of Duty games.

Minecraft was the best-selling game in the US not by Rockstar or a Call of Duty game. The game rounds out the top 10. There are three more Call of Duty titles from 11th to 15th place on the charts. Other games in the top 20 include Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mario Kart 8, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, Destiny, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Star Wars Battlefront.


Here is the complete chart of the best-selling game in the US from 2010 to 2019:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  6. Call Of Duty: Ghosts
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Call of Duty: WWII
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
  13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Mario Kart 8
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Destiny
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015
Here is the complete chart of the best-selling game in the US from 2000 to 2009:
  1. Guitar Hero III Legends Of Rock
  2. Wii Fit
  3. Rock Band
  4. Wii Play W/ Remote
  5. Guitar Hero World Tour
  6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  7. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  8. Mario Kart Wii
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Call Of Duty: World At War
  11. Guitar Hero 2
  12. Rock Band 2
  13. Madden NFL 07
  14. Halo 3
  15. Madden NFL 08
  16. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  17. Madden NFL 09
  18. Halo 2
  19. Grand Theft Auto IV
  20. Madden NFL 06

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (16 minutes ago)

I mean, it's surely the best selling game of the decade worldwide, right? So it being #1 in the US should never have been in any doubt in the first place.

alan95
alan95 (1 hour ago)

Do the nintendo games not count digital in the npd?

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Grand Theft Auto!? More like Grand FETCH Auto! Yeah, I said it!

Chicho
Chicho (5 hours ago)

That top 20 list is half call of duty. Thats crazy

Zenos
Zenos (8 hours ago)

I only own Mario Kart 8 and Zelda from the 2010s list.

trunkswd
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

Pretty good games to own from that list. I own Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption II, Minecraft, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

