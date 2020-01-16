Grand Theft Auto V is the Best-Selling Game in the US of the 2010s - Sales

Rockstar and Activision's Call of Duty dominated the US charts in the 2010s decade, which ran from 2010 to 2019. Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game of the decade, followed by five Call of Duty games. In seventh is another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, followed by two more Call of Duty games.

Minecraft was the best-selling game in the US not by Rockstar or a Call of Duty game. The game rounds out the top 10. There are three more Call of Duty titles from 11th to 15th place on the charts. Other games in the top 20 include Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mario Kart 8, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, Destiny, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Star Wars Battlefront.





Here is the complete chart of the best-selling game in the US from 2010 to 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call Of Duty: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Minecraft Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Destiny The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Battlefront 2015

Here is the complete chart of the best-selling game in the US from 2000 to 2009:

Guitar Hero III Legends Of Rock Wii Fit Rock Band Wii Play W/ Remote Guitar Hero World Tour Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Mario Kart Wii Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Call Of Duty: World At War Guitar Hero 2 Rock Band 2 Madden NFL 07 Halo 3 Madden NFL 08 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Madden NFL 09 Halo 2 Grand Theft Auto IV Madden NFL 06

