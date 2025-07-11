EA Sports FC 25 Tops the Swiss Charts, Minecraft Takes 2nd, Death Stranding 2 Falls to 3rd - Sales

/ 440 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 27th week of 2025.

Minecraft has remained in second place, while Death Stranding 2: On The Beach in its second week fell two spots to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart World, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in fourth through seventh places, respectively.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is up two spots to eighth place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped one spot to ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart World The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles