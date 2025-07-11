Lords of the Fallen Tops 5.5 Million Players - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have announced Lords of the Fallen has surpassed 5.5 million players.

"Mournstead burns brighter than ever, with over 5.5 million Lampbearers worldwide," said CI Games.

"Your fierce loyalty, feedback, and passion have helped shape Lords of the Fallen into what it is today... and the exciting chapter that comes next. In light, we walk!"

