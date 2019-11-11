Ubisoft Teases New Splinter Cell Game - News

posted 20 hours ago

It has been several years since Ubisoft released a new game in the Splinter Cell franchise and now the official Ubisoft Spain Twitter account has posted a photo of Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher.

This could potentially be hinting that a new game in the franchise is in development. The text for the tweet reads "You need to understand the darkness to face it."

Hace falta entender la oscuridad para poder hacerle frente... #SamFisher pic.twitter.com/fTsRnCQa7d — Ubisoft EspaĆ±a (@Ubisoft_Spain) November 8, 2019

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the last game in the franchise, released in August 2013 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, and Windows PC.

