Ubisoft Teases New Splinter Cell Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago
It has been several years since Ubisoft released a new game in the Splinter Cell franchise and now the official Ubisoft Spain Twitter account has posted a photo of Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher.
This could potentially be hinting that a new game in the franchise is in development. The text for the tweet reads "You need to understand the darkness to face it."
Hace falta entender la oscuridad para poder hacerle frente... #SamFisher pic.twitter.com/fTsRnCQa7d— Ubisoft EspaĆ±a (@Ubisoft_Spain) November 8, 2019
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the last game in the franchise, released in August 2013 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
Coming to an Android device near you....
lol seriously. Not even excited unless they plan on going back to their stealth roots. Didn't enjoy the last game although the font on the buildings was really cool.
Double Agent was a great game (albeit sometimes buggy), wouldn't mind a new instalment along those lines. Could not get into blacklist at all :(
Every year I wonder if this will be the year it's revealed. Then I have to wonder if modern Ubisoft will do it justice or turn it into another open world, MT riddled live service.
Let me guess, open world full of pointless fetch quests and with so many microtransaction you have to buy his iconic night vision goggles.