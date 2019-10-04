Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling The Legend of Zelda Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 590 Views
Link is one of the most popular Nintendo characters and has recently become even more popular as the best-selling game in the franchise is the 2017 release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with 13.61 million units shipped worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also recently released a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.
One of the games in The Legend of Zelda franchise has sold over 10 million units, five have sold over five million units, and 18 have sold over two million units.
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling The Legend of Zelda games as of June 30, 2019:
10th. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (GB) - 3.83 Million
9th. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Seasons (GBC) - 3.99 Million
8th. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GCN) - 4.43 Million
7th. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) - 4.61 Million
6th. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 4.76 Million
5th. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS) - 5.62 Million
4th. The Legend of Zelda (NES) - 6.51 Million
3rd. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) - 7.26 Million
2nd. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) - 7.60 Million
1st. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) - 13.61 Million
9 Comments
So BotW not only broke the old sales record, but damn near doubled it.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't Twilight Princess be GCN + Wii and Breath of the Wild be Wii U + Switch? Since they were launched at the same time. Unless you meant per system.
Pretty sure the numbers for The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Seasons are wrong. 17.28 Million seems impossibly unlikely.
That was an error and has been fixed. Thanks for pointing it out.
How many copies on Wii U did BotW sell? Have we ever known, I see a lot of people call it at 1.2-1.5 million, how do we know that?
Nintendo reported 1.5 million shipped in early 2018.
It shipped at least 1.5M on Wii U. From Nintendo's own Financial Report in 2018:
"Sell-through for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the
Wild, released in March of last year, has reached 6
million units for the Nintendo Switch version alone,
and 7.5 million units total when you include the Wii
U version, released at the same time. "
More info can be found here:
