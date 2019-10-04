Here are the Top 10 Best-Selling The Legend of Zelda Games - Sales

Link is one of the most popular Nintendo characters and has recently become even more popular as the best-selling game in the franchise is the 2017 release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with 13.61 million units shipped worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo also recently released a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

One of the games in The Legend of Zelda franchise has sold over 10 million units, five have sold over five million units, and 18 have sold over two million units.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling The Legend of Zelda games as of June 30, 2019:

10th. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (GB) - 3.83 Million

9th. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Seasons (GBC) - 3.99 Million

8th. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GCN) - 4.43 Million

7th. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) - 4.61 Million

6th. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 4.76 Million

5th. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS) - 5.62 Million

4th. The Legend of Zelda (NES) - 6.51 Million

3rd. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) - 7.26 Million

2nd. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) - 7.60 Million

1st. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) - 13.61 Million

